Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Daphne Pauline Soko Chabu (l) with Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Commission in Lusaka on Thursday 5th June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Daphne Pauline Soko Chabu (l) with Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba speaking to Journalists during a press briefing at the Commission in Lusaka on Thursday 5th June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested five officers from the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) for alleged corrupt practices. Meanwhile, RTSA Chief Executive Officer Amon Mweemba has condemned the acts, stating that the agency will not condone or protect any individual involved in corruption, malpractice, or misconduct in the delivery of its services. Addressing the media yesterday, ACC Director General Daphne Chabu said the officers were arrested for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes from motorists, overlooking traffic offences, and issuing test certificates without conducting physical inspections, among other offences. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has today 5th June, 2025, arrested five (5) Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) officers for corrupt practices. The officers were arrested following investigations on allegations of...