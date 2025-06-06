LUSAKA lawyer Jonas Zimba says High Court Judge Emelia Sunkutu’s resignation has shortened the process of her removal from office. Judge Sunkutu resigned on Wednesday, a week after President Hakainde Hichilema suspended her. At the time of her resignation, Justice Sunkutu was the Judge-in-Charge of the Mansa High Court. Prior to that, she served as the Judge-in-Charge of the Ndola High Court. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Thursday, Zimba said Sunkutu was within her right to resign. “It is within her right. It is a case of employment, so when you have a case of employment, you can resign. She is basically exercising that right. The end result of the process that was going on was that she...