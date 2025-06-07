PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government has seen an increase in terms of dividends from FQM from US$15 million to US$150 million since the royalty model came into effect. President Hichilema has also urged HITACHI Construction Machinery Zambia Limited to reach out beyond the big mines and offer its services to smaller ones. Officiating at the opening ceremony of the construction company’s Factory and Warehouse Facility Phase III Expansion in Chongwe, Thursday, President Hichilema said FQM’s increased returns to the investor partner, ZCCM-IH, were a direct result of their partnership with companies like HITACHI. “When we get our dividends from First Quantum which we have been getting and since we came into office, we have more than tripled, Jito (Kayumba) you...