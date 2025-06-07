Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has led a government delegation to South Africa to secure the remains and oversee the repatriation of former president Edgar Lungu. And President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that Cabinet convened in solemn remembrance to honour and pay tribute to Lungu, while former vice-president Inonge Wina called for unity in the country as a way of honouring the late former president. According to a statement posted on Facebook by PF faction chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba, the delegation met with family representatives led by Makebi Zulu. “Preliminary meeting between government and Family takes Place in South Africa. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe is leading a delegation...