MINISTER of Justice Princess Kasune says if the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 fails, the country will have lost a lot of good things. Recently, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) called for the withdrawal of Bill 7, stating that its amendment process was devoid of stakeholder and citizen involvement. Other Civil Society Organisations, such as the NGOCC, also rejected Bill 7. Reacting to that in an interview, Wednesday, Kasune said the country would lose a lot of good things if Bill 7 does not go through. “There has been an issue of those people who have been nominated, if it is just left to the party to do what they are doing, it’s going to shift the...