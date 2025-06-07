HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says government cannot recruit all volunteer doctors at once, citing several factors that must be considered before such a move can be made. Dr Muchima has emphasised that there is no dispute between government and resident doctors, noting that assurances of future recruitment have been given. However, he expressed confusion over the volunteer doctors’ continued stance to withdraw their services from public hospitals. On Wednesday, the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) issued a statement reaffirming its position on the withdrawal of volunteer doctors from government health facilities. In response to the statement, Muchima said on Friday that employing all doctors at once was not feasible, stressing the need to be realistic given the limitations of...