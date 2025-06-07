NOW that ECL is gone, put your house in order and among yourselves there must be a leader that should emerge, Pastor Charles Musonda has tipped the opposition. Pastor Musonda of Livingstone’s Church of God, who is the immediate past chairperson of the Livingstone Pastors Fellowship, has also advised youths to take a leaf from the late sixth president Edgar Lungu’s humility and meekness. “Firstly, we would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sixth head of state Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to President Hakainde Hichilema and to every Zambian. A dark cloud has once again covered Zambia. I would also like to appeal to the Church to come together because we can’t just be losing our...