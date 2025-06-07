VENDORS who had abandoned their designated trading spaces in Lusaka to move to the streets have returned to the markets, following government’s clarification that street vending remains illegal. And Simon Mwewa Lane Market Committee Chairman Patrick Mubita has appealed to government to consider allocating the Simon Mwewa Lane Market parking area to vendors with no trading space. On Thursday, Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo ordered all traders who had abandoned their designated market spaces to return to the markets, following the confusion that broke out after his earlier statement that street vendors should not be harassed. In an interview, Friday, one of the vendors, Memory Kanyiki, said she was relieved to hear that government had permitted street vending on Wednesday...