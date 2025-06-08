INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says he expects substantial progress to be made on the Chipata-Chadiza road by December this year. The 65-kilometre highway, which is scheduled to be completed by June next year, will cost government K1.3 billion. Meanwhile, Sable Construction General Manager Essof Alloo, who is overseeing the project, said the construction had provided direct employment to about 220 local residents. Speaking during an inspection of ongoing works in Eastern Province on Wednesday, Milupi said approximately 15 per cent of the project had already been completed. “I am very pleased that again I have come to Chadiza. The main purpose was to push for the construction of the Chipata-Chadiza road which is about 65 kilometres....