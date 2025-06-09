FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the PF, being the anchor party in opposition, will provide a presidential candidate for next year’s election. He adds that the foundation Edgar Lungu left is solid, and they will have a leader soon to determine the way forward. Commenting on Pastor Charles Musonda’s remark that the opposition should choose a leader now that former president Edgar Lungu was gone, Mwila said a leader would emerge from among the PF ranks. “The foundation that Edgar Lungu left is so solid and that we are going to have a leader as soon as possible so that we can check the way forward. I think we’ll be able to deal with that issue. A leader...