From left: Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune, ECZ chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis presenting the report during the 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee handover ceremony at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 22nd April 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee Report has proposed key legal reforms aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in Zambia, chief among them, granting the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) powers to prosecute electoral corruption and strengthening transparency in campaign financing. The report also calls for harmonising the Anti-Corruption Act with the Constitution and the Electoral Process Act, particularly in addressing practices such as vote buying and bribery. It further highlights the urgent need to enforce the disclosure of campaign funding sources by candidates, citing current enforcement as inadequate. Overall, the report identifies corruption as one of the greatest threats to free, fair, and credible elections. “The ERTC is proposing the harmonisation of the Anti-Corruption Act with the Constitution...