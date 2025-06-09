PF acting president Given Lubinda says contrary to sentiments that he was asking for food donations, well-wishers and party members have donated more than enough food for mourners. Meanwhile, Lubinda says those who called former president Edgar Lungu a thief while he was alive should not insult him by appreciating him in death. Addressing the media, Sunday, Lubinda said no one mourning Lungu would sleep hungry. “I also want to clarify. My friends have shown me, people have written that I have said that we are hungry, please give us food. I want to tell them, let them listen carefully, what we’ve lost is greater than the food. What we’ve lost is a leader, and as PF we can’t even...