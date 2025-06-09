Police positioned at Government Complex ahead of the Socialist Party's planned peaceful protest over government’s failure to stop drug theft in Lusaka on Friday 16th May 2025- Pictures by Chongo Sampa

THE 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee Report has proposed a review of both the Police Act and the Electoral Process Act to ensure they are synchronised and to require police officers deployed for election duties to report directly to the ECZ for prompt action against perpetrators. This, it says, will prevent bias in their operations and strengthen police neutrality. The Report has also noted that electoral violence is not handled or prosecuted uniformly by the police, adding that the police often favour the ruling party. The Report, released recently, stated that the Police tended to use the Public Order Act too frequently when dealing with political parties, especially as the election period got closer, often denying the opposition permits to...