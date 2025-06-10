THE Chapter One Foundation (COF) says several recommendations from the 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) are progressive and reflective of Zambia’s democratic aspirations but warns that their implementation is constrained by existing constitutional and legal frameworks. Commenting on the ERTC report, COF Executive Director Josiah Kalala said while many of the proposals were commendable, they would require far-reaching constitutional changes to be effective. “As Chapter One Foundation, we were sceptical of the Electoral Reforms Technical Committee because it was not clear how the process would feed into the broader conversation on Constitutional Reforms. Several recommendations of the Electoral Reform Technical Committee, as outlined in its 2025 report, are commendable, progressive and reflect the collective aspirations of a broad spectrum...