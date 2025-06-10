Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says former president Edgar Lungu will be given a state funeral with full military honour. Speaking on Diamond TV’s COSTA show, Sunday, Haimbe said government would follow the processes that had been done in the past when a president died. “What follows a state funeral is that full military honours will be given for the late former president. My expectation would be that we would follow the processes that we have done in the past when we have a person of high standing, which of course includes the final resting through the processes and decorum that is followed. We’ve got a general picture given that we’ve put to rest previous heads of...