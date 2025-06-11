FORMER South African High Commissioner to Zambia George Twala says former president Edgar Lungu had expressed concern that some of his mistakes were being repeated by President Hakainde Hichilema. And Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu has announced that Lungu’s remains will not be repatriated to Zambia today, as earlier announced. Meanwhile, former works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa says Lungu did not deserve to live without the dignity he had rightly earned. In the same vein, PF acting vice-president Given Lubinda says Lungu was treated differently from his predecessors even in his death as government refused to announce his demise. Speaking during Lungu’s memorial service, Tuesday, Twala said Lungu hoped President Hichilema would learn not only from his successes but failures...