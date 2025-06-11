FORMER first lady Dr Christine Kaseba’s young sister, Mirriam Kaseba, has urged the PF to distance Michael Sata from Lungu’s funeral. This comes after a viral video showed a member of the Patriotic Front, Charity Banda, saying “during Michael Sata’s memorial the PF was side-lined because Sata’s family had silly people but Lungu’s family had no silly people”. Reacting to this in an audio, Kaseba urged Banda to mourn Lungu without bringing the PF founder’s name into disrepute. “Charity with due respect mourn Lungu, Lungu was the president of Zambia but don’t bring Sata’s name in Lungu’s funeral. You are diluting his funeral, please mourn that man as him not every time bringing in Sata’s memorial. Sata’s memorial has passed,...