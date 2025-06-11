ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) president Dr Kaumba Tolopu says hospitals are struggling following the withdrawal of voluntary doctors by the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ). Dr Tolopu has urged government to expedite the process of employing doctors to cushion the workforce that has remained stressed. Recently, RDAZ reiterated its call for all unemployed doctors to remain at home, after an unfruitful meeting with government officials. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Dr Tolopu said following the pronouncement by RDAZ, a number of doctors who were volunteering had left the facilities which had created a lot of queues for patients. “Hospitals are struggling following the withdrawal of the voluntary doctors, all the ones who were providing a service for free so...