FORMER vice-president Inonge Wina has urged the government not to react to negative sentiments coming from the Patriotic Front (PF) and the family of late former president Edgar Lungu, saying they are devastated by his passing. Wina has cautioned that those who view Lungu’s death as a political advantage should refrain from celebrating, adding that this is a time for reflection and unity. She described Lungu as a humble and accommodating leader who allowed his ministers to work independently without interference, setting him apart from others in leadership. Speaking during a special interview on Crown TV, Tuesday, Wina said it would be wise for UPND officials to exercise restraint and avoid being swayed by emotional remarks from the PF and...