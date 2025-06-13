PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has made a humble plea that Zambians be allowed to bid farewell to their former president Edgar Lungu with respect and honour. And President Hichilema says government will not allow lawlessness, disorder or anarchy to take root as the country is built on the rule of law which will prevail without fear or favour. The Head of State has urged the UPND members among others not to allow themselves to be provoked by individuals who want to exploit Lungu’s demise for political gain. Addressing the nation, Thursday, President Hichilema said it was time to put aside the country’s differences to rise above division and work together for the common good. “As President my sacred duty is to...