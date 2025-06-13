POLITICAL ANALYST Dr Alex Ngoma has paid tribute to deceased former president Edgar Lungu. In a recent interview, Dr Ngoma said Lusaka would have been a nightmare to navigate had Lungu not built flyover bridges. “I would like to emphasise that when you look at the road infrastructure, Lusaka would today be a nightmare if Edgar Lungu didn’t build the flyover bridges that we have. The one at Mandahill, the one at Munali, the one in Makeni and the one in Longacres. Lusaka would be a nightmare to navigate if it were not for those bridges, the flyover bridges that he built. So I think that we should be grateful to God for having given us a person in the...