DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma has revealed that commemorative activities will not take place during this year’s Defence Force Day as the country is mourning the demise of former Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force Edgar Lungu. And Lufuma has urged the Defence Force to remain non-partisan, continue being loyal and supporting the government of the day. Addressing the media, Thursday, Lufuma said the country should mourn Lungu in dignity and peace, and honour his contribution to the development of the nation. “Tomorrow, 13 June 2025 marks the 49th anniversary of the Zambia Defence Force. It is a historical day in the Defence Force dating back to 1976 when, the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda unified the command...