THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has called on the government to outline a clear domestic financing strategy and implement reforms that will sustain the progress made under the IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF), which concludes in October 2025. CSPR Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai has also questioned the tangible impact of the ECF on the lives of ordinary Zambians, many of whom continue to face poverty. She has urged the government to critically reflect on its post-ECF financing strategies and alternatives. In a statement issued Friday, Mukelabai cautioned against over-reliance on the agriculture and mining sectors, stressing the need for deliberate policies aimed at economic diversification, value addition in mining, and mechanisation in agriculture. “The Civil Society for Poverty...