CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says government should honour the wishes of former republican president Edgar Lungu. Government and Lungu’s family are at a stand-off over the former president’s funeral arrangements, including repatriation of his remains from South Africa, the country where he died from. According to family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, one of Lungu’s wishes was that President Hakainde Hichilema should not go near his remains once he passed on. Speaking at a briefing, Friday, Kalaba urged government to honour Lungu’s wishes and play a symbolic role to give the former president a sendoff befitting the office he once held. “Fellow citizens, it is exactly the eighth day today since our sixth republican president Edgar Lungu left us to be...