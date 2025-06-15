NKANA Independent MP Binwell Mpundu expressed frustration in Parliament on Friday after fellow lawmakers interrupted him while he attempted to raise a point of order. Mpundu was referring to a statement issued by the US Embassy, which warned American citizens near the Chinese-run Sino Metals Leach Mine in Chambishi and downstream areas to take precautions against acute heavy metal poisoning, when some MPs disrupted his submission. “With acute heavy poisoning, among the people that are living along the Kafue River, as well as Mwambashi. In the warning of the US Embassy to its citizens, they are in fact, asking the citizens to take these precautions, namely, to avoid the immediate areas around the Mwambashi River, as well as downstream into...