UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says while former presidents may leave behind personal wishes regarding their funerals, it is ultimately the state protocols, set by the Zambian people, that take precedence. Responding to Citizens First president Harry Kalaba, who on Friday urged government to honour the funeral wishes of former president Edgar Lungu, Nkandu said Kalaba, as a former Cabinet minister, should be well aware of the official procedures that govern the funerals of leaders who have served the nation. He explained that once someone had served as president, they become a national figure, and their passing was handled according to established state rules, not personal preferences. “At one point I think even the wishes of President KK were not...