SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says consultation between government and the family of former president Edgar Lungu have reached an advanced stage. In a statement, Saturday, government called for calm as talks between the two parties were being “finalised”. “Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick K. Kangwa has advised that, the nation will be updated shortly on the ongoing funeral arrangements relating to the funeral of late president Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the family and Government consultative process has reached advanced stages. The Secretary to the Cabinet has further called for calm as the arrangements are being finalised,” read the statement. Meanwhile, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) appealed to Lungu’s family to allow the official state funeral...