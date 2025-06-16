FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s family has revealed that his body will arrive in the country from South Africa on Wednesday, and will lie in state at the funeral house in Lusaka’s Chifwema area. And Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has revealed that the former president will be buried on Monday, June 23. Kangwa has also revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema will preside over the state funeral, adding that the national mourning period has been extended by nine days. Speaking at a joint press briefing between the family of the late former president and government, family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said Lungu’s body will be transported together with the family from Lanseria Airport in South Africa to Zambia on Wednesday using...