FEIRA Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo has urged the Food Reserve Agency to discard the mobile money payment system in the purchase of maize this crop marketing season. Tembo says the initiative to use mobile money payments has failed in rural areas where network coverage is not good. In an interview, Sunday, Tembo said government should draw lessons from how mobile money payment had failed even with initiatives such as Cash for Work and Social Cash Transfer. “What has happened is that this thing failed in social cash transfer. It failed in cash for work. It failed in other methods of payment. And we are praying that the government can learn from those lessons. And actually, it’s not easy for...