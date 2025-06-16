GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says the behaviour portrayed by Nkana Independent Member of Parliament during the point of order in parliament on Friday is unacceptable, as it sets a bad example to the youths. His remarks come after Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu fumed at fellow lawmakers who interrupted him while he attempted to raise a point of order. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Mulusa said government was promoting youth participation through the proposed amendments, but emphasised the importance of having matured youths taking up discussions in parliament so that others could learn from them. “I believe that is Katondo behaviour, that is not supposed to be brought in parliament and you see parliament has guidelines and there is...