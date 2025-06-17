ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says he never thought President Hakainde Hichilema would turn out to be a good leader, collected and calm in many situations including handling former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral . And Kabimba says Lungu’s character is being misrepresented by individuals indicating that he did not want President Hichilema at his funeral. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kabimba said people should learn to distinguish President Hichilema as an individual and the Head of State. “If HH were in Bweengwa today, if this had been a funeral for one of his relatives and they told him we don’t want to see you here, don’t even bring your animals here to come and slaughter, you know what he would...