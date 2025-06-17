ENERGY Minister, Makozo Chikote has announced the formalisation of a strategic partnership between Zambian firm Accura Logistics and international investor Baker Global Capital Africa to deploy 50 megawatts (MW) of solar power across 209 public institutions in Eastern Province. In a statement issued on his behalf by Principle Public Relations Officer Bob Sianjalika, Monday, Chikote said the agreement reflected the government’s strong commitment to delivering practical results in the energy sector. “The Ministry of Energy is glad to announce the formalization of a strategic partnership between Zambian firm Accura Logistics and international investor Baker Global Capital Africa for the deployment of 50 megawatts (MW) of solar power across 209 public institutions in Eastern Province. The signing ceremony, held today in...