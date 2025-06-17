HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima has commissioned a state-of-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plant at Kabwe Central Hospital. Muchima says the facility marks a significant milestone in the on-going efforts to enhance health care delivery and ensure the wellbeing of citizens. Gracing the event, Monday, Muchima stated that this year, the ministry had signed a grant of 349 million dollars with Global Funds. “Allow me to be with you here, of course with the permission of my President, the Republican President, to say with great pride and honour to officially commission the new Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plant. This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance health care delivery and ensure the wellbeing of our citizens....