WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu has announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA), to be headed by Dr John Kunda as Chairperson. According to a statement issued, Monday, Nzovu urged the new board to combat water resource pollution and intensify its enforcement efforts to curb pollution from gold mining and processing countrywide. “Water is life. It is the bedrock of our agriculture, industry, health systems, and ecosystems. Our economy and livelihoods depend on it. Yet, it is under mounting pressure from pollution, over-extraction, and climate change- pressures that demand innovative, firm, and accountable leadership. Your appointment comes at a time of national urgency. The severe drought we have just...