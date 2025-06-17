THE National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has called on government to look into the mushrooming of private schools in the country, which are unable to provide decent wages for their teachers. And NUPPEZ has lamented that owners of private schools do not entertain the idea of unionising their teachers, to the extent that any employee seen to be pushing for unionisation is threatened with dismissal. In an interview, Monday, Union president Victor Muyumba said there was need for the Ministry of Education to set standards of operation so that any school that did not meet those standards would not be allowed to operate as a private school and those standards would ensure that the teachers...