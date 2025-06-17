THE Zambia Women’s Under 20 National Team players are confident in achieving back to back COSAFA triumphs. This year will see the COSAFA women’s U20 championship played as part of the Region 5 Games in Windhoek, Namibia from July 4 to July 14. Speaking during a training session, defender Margaret Gondwe said the team was ready to defend the COSAFA U20 Women’s Championship. She urged her fellow players to be show unity, love and the need to work together. “Training is going on well and we are working together as a team and we are ready to go and defend the COSAFA under 20 Women’s Championship. What is need is unity, love and the need to work together. I need...