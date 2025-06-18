His Royal Highness Chief Chamuka VI of Chisamba District speaks during the Plan International presentation of ‘ending child marriages in Eastern and Southern Africa meeting at Lusaka’s Pamodzi Hotel on October 29, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

His Royal Highness Chief Chamuka VI of Chisamba District speaks during the Plan International presentation of ‘ending child marriages in Eastern and Southern Africa meeting at Lusaka’s Pamodzi Hotel on October 29, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Chamuka of the Lenje-speaking people in Central Province has urged government to revise its approach to handling disputes in chiefdoms, calling for more efficient and responsive conflict resolution mechanisms. Speaking on Tuesday when Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri, addressed the Council of Chiefs, Chief Chamuka emphasised that traditional leaders are recognised as part of the governance system by law, and their concerns should therefore be addressed without delay. “I wanted to comment on facilitating, your department facilitates the resolution of conflicts in chiefdoms, but this again your facilitation it takes a long time. There can be an urgent issue in one of the chiefdoms but for the department of the...