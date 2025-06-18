FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the recent appreciation of the Kwacha is largely due to increased foreign currency inflows from the mining sector, among other contributing factors. Commenting on the Kwacha’s performance in an interview on Monday, Dr Musokotwane attributed the positive trend to good policies implemented by the UPND government, which he said had revived investor confidence in Zambia’s key economic sectors. “My reading of the key factors are as follows, number one; we are seeing a bit more money coming through the mining sector through taxes that they pay and of course increasing production that is taking place and this is why over the years, since 2021 we’ve been saying the key to improving...