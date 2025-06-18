PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says late former president Edgar Lungu did not appoint or endorse any individual to take over as the party’s presidential candidate before he died. Nakacinda says former president Lungu believed that a leader should not be handpicked because leadership comes from God, stating that a leader should emerge by the responsibility and works they undertake in their service to people. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Nakacinda dispelled claims that Zambia Must Prosper party president Kelvin Fube Bwalya was endorsed by former president Lungu to take over the PF presidency, adding that no one within the PF or outside would be allowed to use manipulation to ascend to the presidency. “President Lungu’s philosophy...