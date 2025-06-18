TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says there is no shame in government admitting that Bill No 7 is not wanted by the Zambian people. On Monday, Luapula Province Minister Nason Musonda and several lawmakers, some of whom belonged to the ruling UPND, raised concerns during a parliamentary workshop over inconsistencies in the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, particularly around public submissions, proportional representation, and the planned increase in parliamentary constituencies. One MP also expressed concern over the handling of the bill, describing the process as uncoordinated and marked by hostility even among ruling party MPs. Others questioned the rationale behind the proposal to include only three persons with disabilities. Reacting to this development, TI-Z Acting Executive Director Raymond...