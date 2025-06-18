THE COMMUNITY Action Against Corruption (CAAC) says Zambia is not making any headway in the fight against corruption. Organisation Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo said the corruption fight under the UPND government was not any different from the previous regime. He warned that if the country was not careful, corruption could lead to State capture. “So, when we look at what is obtained, we cannot say we are making any headway in the corruption fight. Otherwise, if we are not careful, corruption is even on the rise. Looking at the sums of money involved in some of these corruption allegations, the only difference which is here today is that the Anti-Corruption Commission is not willing to attend to corruption allegations...