SCIENCE and Technology Minister Felix Mutati says it has been established that Airtel failed to meet key requirements under both the quality of service and consumer protection codes during the outage. Delivering a ministerial statement on the network outages the country has recently been experiencing, Mutati told the National Assembly that ZICTA would impose appropriate sanctions on Airtel once its assessment of the problem was complete. “Allow me to express, on behalf of the government, my sincere regrets to the Zambian people for the continued poor quality of services they have been experiencing from some mobile network operators. As a government, our vision is to ensure availability of communication services countrywide to enhance the quality of life of our people....