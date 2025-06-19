JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says Members of Parliament have not rejected the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, but are merely seeking clarification in order to better explain it to their constituents. Kasune was responding to recent remarks by Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z), which suggested that if the bill was raising questions among MPs, government should consider returning to the drawing board. She clarified that MPs were simply trying to understand the proposed clauses during a capacity-building workshop, and that their concerns had been misinterpreted. “The Members of Parliament have not declined Bill No. 7 but were only seeking clarification on issues they had questions on so that they could explain the bill better to the people they lead....