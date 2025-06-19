ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says police have retrieved eight bodies of illegal miners who were buried alive following a tunnel collapse at the Kakawa Gold Rush mining area in Mufumbwe District. In a statement, Wednesday, Hamoonga explained that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, June 17, 2025, around 03:00 hours. Hamoonga said police were alerted at approximately 07:00 hours that a group of illegal miners had been trapped underground after the tunnel they were working in collapsed. “Yesterday, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, around 07:00 hours, police were alerted that illegal miners had been buried alive after a tunnel collapsed in the Kakawa Gold Rush mining area. Officers quickly mobilized and responded, managing to retrieve two...