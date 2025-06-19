UNITED States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says the massive development assistance that the US has provided to Zambia and other countries was never intended to go on forever. And Gonzales says Zambia has achieved HIV epidemic control as a result of US support. Speaking during the celebration of 249 years of American independence, Tuesday, Gonzales said in the next few weeks USAID would close its operations worldwide. “Many of you know that in the next few weeks, USAID will be closing its operations worldwide. Those of its programmes that are continuing will transition to other parts of the US Government. Just as with the Marshall Plan, the massive development assistance that the United States has provided to Zambia and...