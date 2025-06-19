PATRIOTIC Front acting deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda says Wynter Kabimba cannot know the late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s death wish. Nyirenda was reacting to Kabimba’s remarks that he knew Lungu very well and he could not have wished for President Hakainde Hichilema to stay away from his funeral. In an interview, Tuesday, Nyirenda said only the family who were at Lungu’s death bed would be privy to his death wish. “Was he there in the dying moments? How can someone who has known an individual, it could be for a long time, not there on the death bed be saying that he knew the person very well? The only [people] close to ECL as at now, not even...