MINISTER of Justice Princes Kasune says decriminalising seditious practices and insults would worsen the offences in the country. On Tuesday, United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan urged government to decriminalise seditious practices, hate speech, and libel, among other offences which were inimical to freedom of expression. According to Khan’s report on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression in Zambia, the mentioned offences were not compliant with article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. However, in an interview on Thursday, Kasune said government ought to tighten the law on those offences. “I think I need to re-read those laws, if they are meant to help us somehow to deter, that...