COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya has urged government and former president Edgar Lungu’s family to find common ground as the state of uncertainty over Lungu’s funeral is affecting the general functioning of the nation. And Bishop Chikoya says government and Lungu’s family should minimise who speaks on their behalf. Addressing the media, Thursday, Bishop Chikoya said the country could not continue in mourning, adding that the state of national mourning had paralysed some sectors. “The three Church Mother Bodies call upon members of the public to remain calm amidst the uncertainties surrounding the repatriation and burial of the Sixth Republican President of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We acknowledge the progress made between the...