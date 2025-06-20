MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has refuted rumours that Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has resigned. Addressing the media, Thursday, Kawana said the rumours were totally false as Kangwa was currently in office working with no cause for him to resign. “Government wishes to dismiss rumours circulating on social media to the effect that the Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has resigned. The rumours are totally false, as Kangwa is currently in office working and there is no cause for him to resign. I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to all citizens to dismiss the rumour with the contempt it deserves. I also wish to ask the law enforcement agencies to curb...