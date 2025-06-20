LUANSHYA Mayor Charles Mulenga has accused some Members of Parliament and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee members of misusing public funds for political gain, warning that such actions are slowing down development in the district. Mulenga says Luanshya is facing serious challenges to generate local income, as many businesses that once operated in the area have shut down due to their heavy reliance on the mining sector. Speaking during an inspection of CDF projects by the Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Wednesday, Mulenga noted that while CDF was given regularly, local councils received little to no financial support for their daily activities. “So we have tried to talk about all those issues but we can’t get...